Police looking for suspect in Newport bank robbery

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Monday morning.

Police were called to Truist Bank at 5th and Monmouth around 9 a.m. for a robbery.

Officers said a male entered the bank wearing a face mask and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

According to police, in just a few hours, investigators positively identified a suspect.

Police are attempting to locate James Ewing, 35, of Covington.

They said it is believed he is homeless.

Police said they have no reason to believe Ewing is currently armed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 859-292-3622.

