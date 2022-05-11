Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in Newport bank robbery

James Ewing
James Ewing(Newport Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Monday morning.

Police were called to Truist Bank at 5th and Monmouth around 9 a.m. for a robbery.

Officers said a male entered the bank wearing a face mask and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

According to police, in just a few hours, investigators positively identified a suspect.

Police are attempting to locate James Ewing, 35, of Covington.

They said it is believed he is homeless.

Police said they have no reason to believe Ewing is currently armed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 859-292-3622.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Bryce Camille Foster
Springdale mom charged in 5-year-old daughter’s death
n argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen...
Juvenile shoots father during argument in Forest Park home, police say
Looking at good conditions to be outside for the rest of the work week!
Sunshine continues, but rain chances return this weekend
sewer
St. Lawrenceburg School closed after sewer back-up found