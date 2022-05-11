Contests
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his girlfriend. (Sources: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina have a bizarre situation under investigation this week.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office says evidence shows Joseph McKinnon, 60, strangled his girlfriend Patricia Dent, 65, and was burying her body in the backyard when he died of a heart attack.

WRDW reports McKinnon set his shovel aside while he was covering a pit. Authorities said he tried to walk away but experienced a heart attack and died.

Authorities said Dent and McKinnon both lived at the home.

“I’m shocked. I didn’t see any of this coming,” said Patricia Dent’s twin sister Pamela Briggs. “Everybody who ever met her liked her. She was just full of energy and working at 65.”

Dent was also supposed to be at work at Mount Vintage Golf Club that day, but he didn’t show up, according to what an employee told deputies.

Patricia Dent’s family said they still have questions and that she will be missed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

