Springdale mom charged in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Bryce Camille Foster
Bryce Camille Foster(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area mother is under arrest on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with her 5-year-old daughter’s death last summer.

Bryce Camille Foster, 26, of Springdale, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She was booked into the county jail just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Foster is scheduled to make her first appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Springdale police wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that Foster failed to “provide adequate and timely medical care to her 5-year-old child” at a residence in the 1000 block of Chesterdale Drive on or about July 17, 2021.

“Foster recognized (her daughter) was in medical distress and rather than calling 911, attempted multiple home remedies, including reportedly providing CPR for several hours, prior to taking (her daughter) to Liberty Children’s hospital by private transport,” the court document states.

“(Her daughter) arrived at the hospital in full cardiac arrest and died a few days later. Based upon the findings of the coroner’s office staff, the delay in providing medical care to (her daughter) caused her death.”

According to Ohio Revised Code, the offense of involuntary manslaughter occurs when one individual causes another person’s death or involuntary miscarriage as a result of the offender’s criminal negligence or recklessness, particularly if the offender should have known that their actions could lead to another person’s death.

In this case, it’s a first-degree felony, Foster’s affidavit states.

That’s because Foster is accused of committing the felony of endangering children when she allegedly caused the death of her daughter.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to the state code.

FOX19 NOW has messages into the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Springdale police for more information about this case.

We will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

