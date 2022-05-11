Contests
‘We are incensed’: University president says deputies tried to intimidate student-athletes

Officials are looking into a recent traffic stop regarding the Delaware State University...
Officials are looking into a recent traffic stop regarding the Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse team.(400tmax via canva)
By WTOC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An incident that involved players from a university’s lacrosse team and deputies in Georgia remains under investigation.

WTOC reports Delaware State University President Tony Allen released a statement on Monday responding to the incident that reportedly happened on April 20 in Liberty County.

Allen wrote Georgia law enforcement stopped a bus for a minor traffic violation with the Delaware State Lacrosse team on board. Deputies searched the belongings of the student-athletes, including suitcases with drug-sniffing dogs.

The team was returning home from a game in Florida and traveling by a contracted bus, according to Allen.

The university president wrote in his statement that videos taken by players showed law enforcement attempting to intimidate them into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.

Nothing illegal was discovered in the search, and Allen informed the public that he has contacted Delaware’s governor, the Black Caucus and other state officials. Allen wrote that everyone was incensed over the incident.

Allen also added the following:

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions.”

A spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the department is aware of the situation and that Sheriff William Bowman would be speaking about the incident this week.

Allen concluded his statement by writing, “We will never be bullied into believing anything other than what we are: Americans, learners, teachers, builders—useful and honorable people ready to soar.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

