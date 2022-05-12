Contests
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

