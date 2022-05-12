Arrest, murder warrants issued in connection with fatal stabbing at Hamilton FOP lounge
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police issued three murder warrants in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to Lt. Patrick Erb.
Lt. Erb says the warrants are for Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.
Hamilton police were called to the FOP lodge on Joe Nuxall Way around 10:30 p.m. on May 7.
Sgt. Rich Burkhardt says the lodge was hosting a private quinceañera when some uninvited guests arrived.
Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died from a stab wound, according to the Butler County Coroner.
Three other victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Burkhardt says the stabbing was an isolated incident targeting the victims.
The Hamilton Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.
In addition, a woman is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to a report from Hamilton police.
The arrest report says Sara Elena Rodriguez, 46, of Hamilton hid a knife for the murder suspect.
It also says Rodriguez lied to a police sergeant during the investigation.
Rodriguez is facing charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, according to the arrest report.
