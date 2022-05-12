Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Arrest, murder warrants issued in connection with fatal stabbing at Hamilton FOP lounge

Police issued three murder warrants in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP...
Police issued three murder warrants in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to Lt. Patrick Erb. In addition, a woman is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to a report from Hamilton police.(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police issued three murder warrants in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to Lt. Patrick Erb.

Lt. Erb says the warrants are for Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.

Hamilton police were called to the FOP lodge on Joe Nuxall Way around 10:30 p.m. on May 7.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt says the lodge was hosting a private quinceañera when some uninvited guests arrived.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died from a stab wound, according to the Butler County Coroner.

Three other victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Burkhardt says the stabbing was an isolated incident targeting the victims.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.

Hamilton police say murder warrants have been issued for (L to R) Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara,...
Hamilton police say murder warrants have been issued for (L to R) Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores(Hamilton Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.

In addition, a woman is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to a report from Hamilton police.

The arrest report says Sara Elena Rodriguez, 46, of Hamilton hid a knife for the murder suspect.

It also says Rodriguez lied to a police sergeant during the investigation.

Rodriguez is facing charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, according to the arrest report.

Sara Elena Rodriguez is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with a deadly...
Sara Elena Rodriguez is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with a deadly stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to a report from Hamilton police.(Hamilton Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
An argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen...
Teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime in Forest Park home, police say
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Jesse Carter
Cincinnati man convicted of illegally possessing machine ‘ghost gun’

Latest News

Johnathan Herald, 23, was arrested and is held at the Clermont County jail.
Clermont County man charged with multiple child sex crimes
Xiaoyan Zhu
Verdict reached in trial of woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old boy
Ben Crawford, the father of 6-year-old boy, who allowed his son to run and complete the full...
RAW INTERVIEW: Ben Crawford, father of 6-year-old who ran the Flying Pig Marathon
Verdict reached in trial for woman indicted in 3-year-old boy’s stabbing
Verdict reached in trial for woman indicted in 3-year-old boy’s stabbing
Paul McMillan IV
Woodward star guard Paul McMillan IV commits to NJIT