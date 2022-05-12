Arrest, murder warrants issued in connection with fatal stabbing at Hamilton FOP lounge

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police issued three murder warrants in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to Lt. Patrick Erb.

Lt. Erb says the warrants are for Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.

Hamilton police were called to the FOP lodge on Joe Nuxall Way around 10:30 p.m. on May 7.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt says the lodge was hosting a private quinceañera when some uninvited guests arrived.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died from a stab wound, according to the Butler County Coroner.

Three other victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Burkhardt says the stabbing was an isolated incident targeting the victims.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.

Hamilton police say murder warrants have been issued for (L to R) Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores (Hamilton Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.

In addition, a woman is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to a report from Hamilton police.

The arrest report says Sara Elena Rodriguez, 46, of Hamilton hid a knife for the murder suspect.

It also says Rodriguez lied to a police sergeant during the investigation.

Rodriguez is facing charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, according to the arrest report.

Sara Elena Rodriguez is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with a deadly stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to a report from Hamilton police. (Hamilton Police Department)

