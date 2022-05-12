Bengals to face division rival in regular season home opener

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game for the 2022-23 regular season will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now official: #Bengals kickoff the season against the Steelers at home for the first time ever.



1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 11.



Bengals swept the Steelers by 45 combined points last year. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 12, 2022

The team announced their first home game opponent on Twitter prior to the full schedule release at 8 p.m. Thursday.

