Bengals to face division rival in regular season home opener
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game for the 2022-23 regular season will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced their first home game opponent on Twitter prior to the full schedule release at 8 p.m. Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.