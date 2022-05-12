Contests
Bengals to face division rival in regular season home opener

The Cincinnati Bengals huddle before facing the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56,...
The Cincinnati Bengals huddle before facing the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game for the 2022-23 regular season will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced their first home game opponent on Twitter prior to the full schedule release at 8 p.m. Thursday.

