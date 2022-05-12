Bengals regular season schedule released; 5 primetime games scheduled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will open the season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s the Bengals’ entire schedule:

The 2022 schedule is here...

The five primetime games are:

Week 4: vs Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football - Prime Video)

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)

Week 11: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

