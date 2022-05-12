Contests
Clermont County man charged with multiple child sex crimes

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was arrested Thursday and is facing 30 counts of various child sex-related crimes, according to Clermont County deputies.

Deputies say that on April 12, detectives executed a search warrant for Johnathon Herald, 23, after receiving a tip involving an address on Lindale Mt. Holly Road where child pornography was uploaded.

Once they arrived at Herald’s residence, they seized electronics, including storage devices used to upload the material.

Deputies say that the electronics contained large amounts of videos and images depicting children engaging in lewd acts.

Herold admitted to detectives that he was the sole person involved in obtaining the material, according to deputies.

He faces 16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and 14 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Deputies say that Herold is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail.

He will be in court at 10 a.m. on Friday.

