Family of 6-year-old who ran Flying Pig Marathon thankful for support, stressed by negativity

By Ken Baker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a bag of mixed reactions for a Bellevue family after all eight of them, including their 6-year-old, completed the entire 26.2 miles of the Flying Pig Marathon.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Baker spoke with the Crawford family about what their lives have been like since the marathon.

From appearances on national TV to social media scrutiny and support, the Crawfords have become the center of attention.

The Crawfords say they are thankful for the support they have received, but the negativity from others is having a major impact on the family.

“I say it’s been pretty stressful the last week and a half for me, and other people in the family yea,” explained Kami Crawford, mother of the 6-year-old.

They’ve been subject to visits from child protective services following allegations the 6-year-old was abused. One of the visits from child protective services happened Thursday during the family’s interview with FOX19 NOW.

