A Few Weekend Showers, But Not A Washout

You Will Feel the Humidity Saturday
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during shipping. (Source: WBTV)
By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures for Cincinnati Thursday, through 4 pm were 61º and 83º.

Warm air will continue to dominate the weather tomorrow through the weekend. The weekend will be mostly dry with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Both days it looks like mostly evening activity.

In addition to the showers, Saturday will be noticeably humid while Sunday will will be a bit less so. Monday the humidity pushes off to the south and it looks less humid and pleasant most of next week with several chances for rain. Showers could fall Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

The extended outlooks from @NWSCPC have the average temperature for the area warmer than normal through May 26th. So, if you have not begun to plant your favorite tender flowers, all systems are go.

