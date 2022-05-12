Goats are baaaaaaack to help clear out invasive plants in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second year in a row, Colerain Township will use roughly half a dozen goats to eat away invasive vegetation behind the Colerain Park Amphitheater.

The goats will take up residence for two to three weeks starting Monday, May 16.

Goats will eat honeysuckle to the point where it will not grow back, the township said, leaving the area open for native plants.

Colerain Township gave these reminders for the public:

Please do not try petting the goats. Their fence is electrified (low voltage) to keep them in. Please also keep your dogs on a leash around the fence for their safety.



Please do not feed the goats. Their diet will be supplemented by their handlers with the appropriate feed.



🐐🌱 It's happening!!! The goats are coming back to Colerain Park starting Monday, May 16! Goats are well-known for their... Posted by Colerain Township on Thursday, May 12, 2022

