Goats are baaaaaaack to help clear out invasive plants in Colerain Township

This is the second year in a row the township has used them.
This is the second year in a row the township has used them.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second year in a row, Colerain Township will use roughly half a dozen goats to eat away invasive vegetation behind the Colerain Park Amphitheater.

The goats will take up residence for two to three weeks starting Monday, May 16.

Goats will eat honeysuckle to the point where it will not grow back, the township said, leaving the area open for native plants.

Colerain Township gave these reminders for the public:

  • Please do not try petting the goats. Their fence is electrified (low voltage) to keep them in. Please also keep your dogs on a leash around the fence for their safety.
  • Please do not feed the goats. Their diet will be supplemented by their handlers with the appropriate feed.

