How to see the rare total lunar eclipse in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Sunday night, stargazers can see a total lunar eclipse without using a telescope or special glasses.

According to the Cincinnati Observatory, this rare event is when the earth is positioned between the moon and the sun, blocking most of the sunlight from hitting the moon, making the moon appear to look gray, pink, and orange.

The first hint of the shadow, the umbra, will begin during the partial lunar eclipse phase. Then it will get deeper once it turns just after midnight.

It will be a total lunar eclipse for about 90 minutes.

Below are the times stargazers in the Cincinnati area can watch the lunar eclipse:

Partial lunar eclipse begins 10:27 p.m.

Total eclipse begins: 11:29 p.m.

Deepest, darkest part of the eclipse: 12:11 a.m.

Total eclipse ends: 12:53 a.m.

Partial lunar eclipse ends: 1:55 a.m.

