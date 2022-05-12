Contests
How to see the rare total lunar eclipse in the Cincinnati area

On May 15, the Earth will cast its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse.
On May 15, the Earth will cast its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse.(Mohamed shehata via canva)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Sunday night, stargazers can see a total lunar eclipse without using a telescope or special glasses.

According to the Cincinnati Observatory, this rare event is when the earth is positioned between the moon and the sun, blocking most of the sunlight from hitting the moon, making the moon appear to look gray, pink, and orange.

The first hint of the shadow, the umbra, will begin during the partial lunar eclipse phase. Then it will get deeper once it turns just after midnight.

It will be a total lunar eclipse for about 90 minutes.

Below are the times stargazers in the Cincinnati area can watch the lunar eclipse:

  • Partial lunar eclipse begins 10:27 p.m.
  • Total eclipse begins: 11:29 p.m.
  • Deepest, darkest part of the eclipse: 12:11 a.m.
  • Total eclipse ends: 12:53 a.m.
  • Partial lunar eclipse ends: 1:55 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

