Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Jury convicts former Food Network personality accused of beating foster daughter to death

After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury.(Source: Gray News)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury.

Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith, according to WHNS.

Robinson was accused of severely beating the child at their home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Jan. 14, 2021.

She died from internal bleeding reportedly caused by the beating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
An argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen...
Teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime in Forest Park home, police say
Bryce Camille Foster
Springdale mom charged in 5-year-old daughter’s death
Jesse Carter
Cincinnati man convicted of illegally possessing machine ‘ghost gun’

Latest News

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is shown in this file photo.
Rivian issues first-ever recall over front airbag sensor issue
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
A man was indicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal car accident that happened in Fairfield...
Man indicted in connection with fatal January Fairfield crash
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?