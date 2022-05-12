Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio

Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued a four-day suspension for “careless riding.”(NBC Sports)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued a four-day suspension for “careless riding.”

Sonny Leon was served a suspension by the Ohio Racing Commission for an incident happening on April 27.

According to the ruling from the Association of Racing Commissioners, Leon was jockeying One Glamorous Gal in the third race at Thistledown Race Track, near Cleveland, where stewards said he deliberately steered toward the rail to block horses coming in from the inside.

Leon was said to have interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez, who was riding Ultra Rays at the time.

Chavez was also served a 15-day suspension after stewards revealed he had stuck Leon with his forearm and caused unsafe riding practices. His suspension began on May 4 and ends on May 19.

In addition to a suspension, Chavez was also fined $1000 for his ruling of careless, unsafe or improper riding.

Leon’s suspension began on May 9 and will end on May 12. The suspension will not affect Leon’s run in the Preakness Stakes.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Colin Moran (16) high fives shortshop Kyle Farmer (17) after...
Colin Moran’s homers lift Reds to win over Pirates, first series victory of season
The Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs on Derby Day 146.
2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Derby contenders
Cincinnati Reds
Reds snap 9-game losing streak with win over Pittsburgh
The stars shined bright in Louisville ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at several gala events.
WATCH | Night at the Galas 2022 highlights