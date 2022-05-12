Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued a four-day suspension for “careless riding.”

Sonny Leon was served a suspension by the Ohio Racing Commission for an incident happening on April 27.

According to the ruling from the Association of Racing Commissioners, Leon was jockeying One Glamorous Gal in the third race at Thistledown Race Track, near Cleveland, where stewards said he deliberately steered toward the rail to block horses coming in from the inside.

Leon was said to have interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez, who was riding Ultra Rays at the time.

Chavez was also served a 15-day suspension after stewards revealed he had stuck Leon with his forearm and caused unsafe riding practices. His suspension began on May 4 and ends on May 19.

In addition to a suspension, Chavez was also fined $1000 for his ruling of careless, unsafe or improper riding.

Leon’s suspension began on May 9 and will end on May 12. The suspension will not affect Leon’s run in the Preakness Stakes.

