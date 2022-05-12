Contests
Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill

Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty.

Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.

In court, Gilday’s attorney filed a motion to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill in the case.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Gilday is also facing other charges in a separate case, where he’s accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

This is a developing story.

