Man indicted in connection with fatal January Fairfield crash

A man was indicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal car accident that happened in Fairfield...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office issued an indictment for a suspect charged in connection with a fatal Fairfield crash that happened in January.

According to a crash report written by Fairfield police, Juan Orozco Garcia was driving west on Port Union Road in January when he lost control of the car and ran off the left side of the road. He then hit a gas line, a culvert, and an excavator, causing both Garcia and the car passenger to be taken to the hospital.

Police then said in the report that the passenger later died.

They have not identified the passenger.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the police report states.

According to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, Garcia faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

