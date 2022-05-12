Milford superintendent says novel will remain in curriculum despite parent complaints

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milford Exempted Village Schools voted to keep a novel used in 10th grade English classes after two parents filed complaints.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, one complainant argued the book “In the Time of Butterflies” exposed her child to “an unhealthy view of sexuality, pornography, and most important impeding her religious beliefs.”

Superintendent John Speiser sent a letter home to families and staff stating a committee of parents, teachers, and administrators was convened.

The group read the book and met Wednesday evening to discuss the issue.

Speiser said five individuals voted to continue to include the book as part of the curriculum and one voted to restrict it to more mature students.

According to Speiser, he made the final decision to keep “In the Time of Butterflies” part of the 10th grade curriculum.

“The novel is an important component within the approved curriculum, is reflective of the Milford Vision and our Portrait of an Eagle, and parents continue to have the ability to choose alternate texts for their child to read if they determine it is in their best interest to do so,” he said in the letter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.