Music lineup announced for Taste of Cincinnati

The Taste of Cincinnati announced the music lineup for the festival.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Taste of Cincinnati announced the music lineup ahead of the annual festival.

The lineup will include 36 musical acts throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will take place May 28-30 on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

Beer Garden at First Financial Plaza

Saturday, 5/28

  • Missy Werner Band: 11:00-2:30 p.m.
  • Jason Owens Band: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Kevin McCoy Band: 7:30-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, 5/29

  • Eric Bolander Band: 11:00-2:30 p.m.
  • Danny Frazier Band: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • The Casey Campbell Project: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Monday, 5/30

  • Michelle Robinson Band: 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
  • Derek Alan Band: 2:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Varner/Netherton Revival: 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Beer Garden at P&G Gardens

Saturday, 5/28

  • Ingrid Rachel Project: 11:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Audio Graffiti: 3:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Liberty Deep Down: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, 5/29

  • Vinyl Countdown: 11:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Catalyst: 3:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Buzz Bin: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Monday, 5/30

  • Tracy Walker Band: 11:30am-2:00 p.m.
  • Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts: 3:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Azúcar Tumbao: 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Rhinegeist Food Truck Alley

Saturday, 5/28

  • Transatlantis: 12:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds: 4:00-7:30 p.m .
  • The Lady Joya Band: 8:30-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, 5/29

  • RICKY NYE INC.: 12:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Jack Burton Overdrive: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
  • 3 Day Rule: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Monday, 5/30

  • Burning Caravan: 11:30am-2:00 p.m.
  • The Sunburners: 3:00-5:30 p.m.
  • J Vaughn: 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Taste of Findlay Market

Saturday, 5/28

  • Kryst Kruer: 11:30am-2:30 p.m.
  • Maria Keck: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Elizabeth Walters: 7:30-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, 5/29

  • Tracy Walker: 12:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Courtney Holloway: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Mockery: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Monday, 5/30

  • Damon Mitchell: 12:00-2:00 p.m.
  • Daniel Van Vechten: 3:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Amy Mcfarland: 7:00-9:00 p.m.

