Northern Kentucky high school student arranges for Holocaust survivor to visit Tri-State

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, a holocaust survivor visited several Tri-State schools to tell his story and inspire the next generation. He was brought here by a Northern Kentucky high school senior.

Sami Steigmann is a Holocaust survivor. When he was 18 months old, he was placed in a labor camp with his parents in Ukraine.

Steigmann was too young to have his own memories of the camp or the Holocaust, but he has stories from his parents and other relatives.

“I wanted the young people to educate themselves in whatever subject they want,” says Steigmann, “Are they interested in the Holocaust? Before you can change somebody’s perspective, you must be educated yourself.”

Steigmann often talks to schools or other groups as a motivational speaker. That’s how Cooper High School Senior Max Perry met Steigmann.

“I listened to him speak and I found his words really inspirational,” remembers Perry, “I found that they really applied directly to me and they would apply to a lot of other students.”

Perry was at a conference for Jewish youth when he heard Steigmann share his story. Perry learned Steigmann who now lives in New York City, had never traveled to Kentucky.

That’s when he decided to change that.

Perry invited Steigmann to stay with him and his family while he traveled to several schools in the Tri-State speaking to thousands of students. The final stop was in Union, Kentucky at Cooper High School.

“There is only one race in the world, the human race,” says Steigmann, “And I firmly believe the biggest crime that somebody can commit is to be indifferent.”

Steigmann encourages all people of all ages to take action and be part of a solution. He hopes his words will inspire students to spread his message of resilience and survival to other people so the next generation can learn from this tragedy.

You can learn more about Steigmann here.

