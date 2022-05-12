Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bond Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in Bond Hill Saturday.

Officers say they are searching for 31-year-old DaVonte Hollis in connection with a shooting on Carolina Avenue.

Hollis is also wanted for a felonious assault charge, police said.

Officers say he has black hair and brown eyes, weighs about 150 pounds and is about five feet and eight inches tall. He also frequents Price Hill, Westwood, and Bond Hill.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Det. Kaeser at 513-569-8622 or Det. Leindecker at 513-569-8619.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.