Man stabbed to death in Mt. Airy, police say

Christopher Beck was stabbed to death in Mt. Airy Thursday, Cincinnati police said.
Christopher Beck was stabbed to death in Mt. Airy Thursday, Cincinnati police said.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was stabbed to death in Mt. Airy Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace around 4:50 a.m. for the report for a man down.

Once they arrived, they found Christopher Beck, 34, suffering from a stab wound.

Police say Beck later died as a result of his injuries.

Tanika Harris, 38, was was arrested in connection with the incident.

Tanika Harris was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Mt. Airy.
Tanika Harris was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Mt. Airy.(Cincinnati Police Department)

The cause of the stabbing is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

