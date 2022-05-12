Man stabbed to death in Mt. Airy, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was stabbed to death in Mt. Airy Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace around 4:50 a.m. for the report for a man down.

Once they arrived, they found Christopher Beck, 34, suffering from a stab wound.

Police say Beck later died as a result of his injuries.

Tanika Harris, 38, was was arrested in connection with the incident.

(Cincinnati Police Department)

The cause of the stabbing is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212.

