Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Moms helping moms: Underground formula trade thrives in the Tri-State

‘They’re just trying to make sure babies are fed.’
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local Facebook group is helping to connect parents and baby formula as shortages persist around the Tri-State and nation.

Bella Allen is mother to 7-month-old Paisley, who was on Similac Alimentum formula, one of several types recently recalled by Abbott due to contamination concerns.

“I had 18 cans of formula, all recalled, and I was left scrambling,” Allen said Wednesday, adding, “The shelves are basically empty, everywhere.”

The desperation inspired Allen to create the NKY Formula Group on Facebook, where moms share what formula they need and what stores have in stock.

“You go to the store, you post a picture, you ask if anybody’s seen it, and if you’ve got cans to trade around that your kid couldn’t take, then post it and trade for them,” Allen explained.

The group is based in Northern Kentucky, but Allen clarifies it’s for anyone in the Tri-State.

Madison Wasicek is a member.

“It doesn’t matter if they know each other or not,” she said. “They’re just trying to make sure babies are fed.”

Members like Wasicek post photos of store aisles to help other moms with the process of elimination when it comes to finding formula.

“I’ve also helped a woman who needed Similac Advanced,” Wasicek said. “She came to my house to be able to pick it up.”

MORE | ‘It’s terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty

“It’s amazing,” Allen said. “Moms who haven’t been able to find their baby’s formula without driving an hour away can now drive 10 minutes down the street and pick up a can.”

Wasicek is unable to breastfeed her 6-month-old son, Axel. It’s something Allen understands, saying it adds a sense of what she’s termed “mom guilt.”

Said Allen, “There’s moms like me who can’t produce, so we try our best to find the formula, and then it doesn’t help when there’s other moms who can breastfeed who say, ‘Well, why don’t you just breastfeed your child?’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update - Pleasantly Cool
Overnight Forecast
Wyoming Police Officer Batts, Sgt. Carr, Officer Gutknecht, Capt. Lattire and Springdale Police...
Wyoming High School athletics entrance dedicated to fallen police officer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
This is for current nest box monitors and those interested in volunteering to help monitor the...
Kenton County Parks and Recreation to host NestWatch training for bird tracking