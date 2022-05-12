Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UC professors, students study how to improve area creeks and streams

University of Cincinnati studying how to improve urban creeks and streams
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Biologists at the University of Cincinnati are studying low-cost ways to improve water quality and wildlife habitat in Greater Cincinnati’s creeks.

Many creeks in the greater Cincinnati area have little water on dry days, but when there are showers or storms, the creeks are affected by routine flash floods, sewage overflows, pollution, and stormwater runoff.

Professors and students are working on ways to reduce this issue and help the ecosystem simultaneously.

“What we’re doing is installing large, woody debris dams, at specific locations, and we’re hoping that that will slow the water down and decrease erosion and as the water moves under or over those dams, we’re hoping that will create pools in those areas to make some deeper habitat for fish or bugs,” Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Cincinnati Biology Peter Grap said.

UC biology professors and students, Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation, and the Environmental Protection Agency are working at Cooper Creek in Bechtold Park to place the logs and track their movement.

Here are the three parts of the study:

  • Stability: how long will the logs stay in place?
  • Erosion: how often will there be movement of rocks and sediment with the logs?
  • Biology: how will organisms fair in the habitat, including the population and diversity of different species of organisms.

UC students are drilling holes in logs and rocks with location trackers similar to how people track cats and dogs to track the rocks and logs.

The hypothesis of this study is that the logs will decrease the erosion of the creeks.

Grap added, “that’s why we’re tracking the movement of rocks out here is to see whether those particles are being mobilized in large storms - so the idea is that the wood would slow those velocities, and it won’t be enough energy to move those rocks, given the same size storm.”

To gauge the project’s effectiveness, researchers plan to add little passive transponders to each log and return to see if the wood gets washed downstream or remains in place.

If the project is successful, it could demonstrate that relatively simple efforts can have profound benefits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
An argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen...
Teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime in Forest Park home, police say
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Jesse Carter
Cincinnati man convicted of illegally possessing machine ‘ghost gun’

Latest News

Kami Crawford (middle) and Ben Crawford (right) say the decision to let their 6-year-old son...
Family of 6-year-old who ran Flying Pig Marathon thankful for support, stressed by negativity
RAW INTERVIEW: Grandmother of 6-year-old boy who ran in the Flying Pig Marathon
RAW INTERVIEW: Grandmother of 6-year-old boy who ran in the Flying Pig Marathon
A Norwood business owner is warning the public of a new Bitcoin scam.
Norwood business owner warns of new Bitcoin Duke Energy scam
Sami Steigmann shares his Holocaust survival story with students in the Tri-State
Northern Kentucky high school student arranges for Holocaust survivor to visit Tri-State