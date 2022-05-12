Contests
Volunteers provide home maintenance for those in need

People Working Cooperatively
People Working Cooperatively(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local non-profit People Working Cooperatively is celebrating its 40th Annual Repair Affair Event continuing to provide home maintenance for low-income residents.

Thursday, PWC is working on a home on Hale Avenue in Avondale and another home on Kipling Avenue in Mt. Airy.

The first PWC Repair Affair Event took place in 1983.

“For me especially when I am feeling overwhelmed especially with something this big, it’s huge and it’s a lot of orchestration. I look at pictures of the work we’ve done, the clients we’ve served and helped, it just gives me a purpose,” Volunteer Program Manager Brian McLaughlin said.

About 30 volunteers are at one location Thursday to do some yard work.

Another group is working in teams.  One team in the morning is scraping paint off one home and the other team at that same location is applying a few coats of paint to a home in the afternoon.

PWC is also instrumental repairing walkways and installing staircases for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

“The end product is so amazing and powerful. For example, we have a house where a person has one staircase that goes up to his living quarters and the staircase is not safe at all. I think about how I’ll be able to sleep better at night when we repair that knowing that he’s safe,” McLaughlin added.

PWC is still looking for volunteers for its repair affair event throughout the month.

May 14, the non-profit has an 80s themed celebration saying thank you to its volunteers.

“Our volunteer events over the last couple of years have been different because of Covid-19, as we’ve tried to keep everyone safe, so it’s nice to get people back together,” McLaughlin said.

PWC’s volunteer appreciation event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. May 14.

