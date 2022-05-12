Contests
Wyoming High School athletics entrance dedicated to fallen police officer

Kaia Grant died in the line of duty in March 2020.
Wyoming Police Officer Batts, Sgt. Carr, Officer Gutknecht, Capt. Lattire and Springdale Police...
Wyoming Police Officer Batts, Sgt. Carr, Officer Gutknecht, Capt. Lattire and Springdale Police Col. Wells with Wyoming City Council member Chris Woodside and Gina Grant, Kaia Grant's mother, at the dedication of the Kaia L. Grant 'O5 Memorial Entrance.(Wyoming Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wyoming School Foundation on Thursday dedicated the entrance to the Wyoming High School athletics complex in honor of Kaia Grant, a police officer who died in the line of duty in March 2020.

Grant graduated from Wyoming High School in 2005. During her high-school career, according to a police spokesperson, Grant was an avid athlete and participated in numerous sports.

“Now everyone who visits the athletic field will be greeted by Kaia’s contagious smile,” the spokesperson said.

The Kaia L. Grant 'O5 Memorial Entrance at Wyoming High School
The Kaia L. Grant 'O5 Memorial Entrance at Wyoming High School(Wyoming Police Department)

Grant, a former officer with the Springdale Police Department, died when a police cruiser was struck during a traffic pursuit on Interstate 275. Tributes poured in from around the nation in the aftermath of her death.

She was 33 years old at the time and an eight-year veteran of the department. She graduated from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

The driver, Terry Blankenship, pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison.

>> Tri-State police, community come together to honor Springdale Officer Kaia Grant

