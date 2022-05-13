1 dead in College Hill crash following police pursuit

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was killed in a car crash at the corner of North Bend Road and Simpson Avenue in College Hill, according to police.

Cincinnati police said North College Hill police were pursuing a car when that car hit a light pole.

The car ended up hitting the Northbend Market, police said.

First arriving fire companies reported a single vehicle on its hood with two occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

North Bend Road will be closed for several hours. Police said to avoid the area until at least 7 a.m.

Cincinnati Police tell us one person is dead and another is in the hospital because of an accident in College Hill. They tell us North College Hill Police were pursuing the car when it hit a light pole and then went into a building. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/g6XQw2IRjB — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) May 13, 2022

Police have not said what led up to the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.

