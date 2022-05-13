Contests
1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash

The crash happened in Miami Township.
The crash happened in Miami Township.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-275, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, OSP dispatch confirmed the crash in Miami Township was deadly.

The wreck happened on I-275 near the Wards Corner exit, according to OSP dispatch.

A FOX19 NOW team is on the way to the scene of the crash.

