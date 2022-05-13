7-year-old takes SUV for joyride in Middletown, crashes into Jeep

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 7-year-old managed to get behind the wheel of an SUV Thursday, causing a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Middletown police received reports of a “small child” driving an SUV in the wrong lane on Roosevelt Boulevard, the crash report explains.

As officers were heading to the scene, 911 dispatch was told the vehicle had possibly crashed near Wicoff, the report states.

Officers arrived to find a red Kia SUV in the 1900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard had crashed into a red Jeep, according to the crash report.

After talking with witnesses, officers found out the 7-year-old was driving alone in the Kia going eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard before he crossed the median. From there, the 7-year-old drove in the westbound lanes into oncoming traffic, the report reads.

The 7-year-old then drove up onto the curb, hit a guardrail, and then hit a parked Jeep parked in the middle lane, according to the report.

The owner of the Jeep, who was one of the witnesses, told officers he and some other people helped get the child out of the Kia after it came to a stop, the crash report said.

Officers were able to find out where the 7-year-old lived and went to the home to speak with the parents.

The child’s parents told officers they had no idea their 7-year-old was not at home, the crash report reads.

One officer made note that the mother appeared to have been sleeping before she answered the door. The report also states the mother had to wake up the father once officers arrived to tell them what had happened.

The 7-year-old was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was met by his parents, the reports claims. The child’s injuries or condition were not mentioned in the report.

A copy of the incident report was sent to Butler County Children Services.

