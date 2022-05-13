Clermont County man pleads guilty to murder in 11-year-old’s death

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 36-year-old pleaded guilty to murder after a boy’s death was found to be a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua McClanahan, 36, pleaded guilty to murder after being indicted in December of 2021, the sheriff’s office says.

McClanahan was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday before he changed his plea.

His December indictment was the result of an investigation that happened in 2010 when a 1-year-old boy was found to have suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The sheriff’s office says that McClanahan, who at the time was 25 years old, confessed to felonious assault.

On Nov. 25, 2020, the boy died at the age of 11, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner determined the boy’s death was a result of the medical problems brought on by Shaken Baby Syndrome.

McClanahan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 at 11 a.m.

