Cleveland police: Gun found, suspect arrested for shooting of 101-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said they took the male suspected of shooting a 101-year-old woman near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood into custody.

Officers and first responders were sent to the shooting scene on East 151st Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday and found the 101-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police said that initial information indicates that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police at this time, fired his weapon from the second-floor apartment. The bullet then went through the floor and hit the woman.

Cleveland EMS initially said the woman was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

EMS Transported a 101 year old female to Metro Medical Health Center in serious condition with a GSW to the arm. This happened on E151st Street. pic.twitter.com/4dR2GqKJJj — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 13, 2022

According to Cleveland police, the shooting incident is still under investigation.

