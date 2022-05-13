Contests
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

