Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license

William Husel turns himself in
William Husel turns himself in(Source: Columbus police)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A doctor found innocent of murder charges in multiple patient deaths has surrendered his medical license after determining that practicing medicine again in Ohio would be impossible. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. Despite his acquittal last month, Husel still faced an administrative charge of failing to cooperate with a medical board investigation into the criminal allegations. The board revoked his license Wednesday after Husel agreed he was guilty of the charge. Husel’s attorney, Doug Graff, said the publicity surrounding the case would hinder Husel from practicing medicine again.

Most Read

The wreck happened on I-275 near the Wards Corner exit, according to OSP dispatch.
1 dead in motorcycle crash near I-275
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
Donna Muthert
Babysitter found passed out with empty vodka bottle, 15-month-old unattended: court docs

Latest News

Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s...
Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, slides before being tagged out at home by Cleveland...
Trout homers, Sandoval spins gem as Angels top Guardians 4-1
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0