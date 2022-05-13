Contests
Dog found with hair tie around muzzle recovering at Cincinnati animal shelter

Tiffany is now recovering at Cincinnati Animal CARE.
Tiffany is now recovering at Cincinnati Animal CARE.(Facebook)
By Kim Schupp
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog found with a hair tie around her muzzle was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE by a Good Samaritan for treatment.

The hair tie caused deep wounds and severe swelling. The cut left by the hair tie went down to the bone, the shelter said.

“Our on-site medical staff went to work to remove the hair tie and repair her wounds. She is resting comfortably tonight and already eating like a champ! She’s being fostered by a member of our medical team and we’ll continue to keep you updated on her progress,” they posted on Facebook.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is asking anyone with information on Tiffany’s condition to contact the Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387.

WARNING: Individuals may find the photos in the post below disturbing.

Introducing... Tiffany! Named after our favorite 80s pop star! This little girl was brought in today by a good...

Posted by Cincinnati Animal CARE on Thursday, May 12, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

