Dog found with hair tie around muzzle recovering at Cincinnati animal shelter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog found with a hair tie around her muzzle was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE by a Good Samaritan for treatment.

The hair tie caused deep wounds and severe swelling. The cut left by the hair tie went down to the bone, the shelter said.

“Our on-site medical staff went to work to remove the hair tie and repair her wounds. She is resting comfortably tonight and already eating like a champ! She’s being fostered by a member of our medical team and we’ll continue to keep you updated on her progress,” they posted on Facebook.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is asking anyone with information on Tiffany’s condition to contact the Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387.

