Driver turns himself in following deadly March crash in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man turned himself in at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following his indictment on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a March crash.

Two days before turning himself in, Michael Mead, 29, of Independence, was indicted on charges of manslaughter, assault, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on March 20 in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 in Union, the sheriff’s office said.

After passing the U.S. 42 and Ransom Drive intersection, Mead drove his 2006 Dodge Durango around the curve when the vehicle went off the road, the sheriff’s office said in March.

The 29-year-old tried to steer the SUV back onto the road but overcorrected, causing it to cross into oncoming traffic, per the sheriff’s office.

Mead’s vehicle hit a 2011 Kia Forte, which was being driven by Charles Smith, of Union, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A juvenile passenger in the Forte with Smith was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said at the time the juvenile was expected to be ok.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Mead is at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

