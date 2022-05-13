Contests
Dry Friday, but storms chances arrive this weekend

Not a washout forecast, but scattered storms are with us both Saturday and Sunday
We're looking at chances for scattered showers and storms on Saturday afternoon as well as...
We're looking at chances for scattered showers and storms on Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday evening.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm air will continue to dominate the weather Friday through the weekend. Weekend weather will be mostly dry with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Both days most of the activity will be during the evening.

In addition to the showers, Saturday will be noticeably humid while Sunday will will be a bit less so. Monday the humidity pushes off to the south and it looks less humid and pleasant most of next week with several chances for rain. Showers could fall Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

The extended outlooks from @NWSCPC have the average temperature for the area warmer than normal through May 26th. So, if you have not begun to plant your favorite tender flowers, all systems are go.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Continued sunshine and heat in the tri-state