Dry Friday, but storms chances arrive this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm air will continue to dominate the weather Friday through the weekend. Weekend weather will be mostly dry with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Both days most of the activity will be during the evening.

In addition to the showers, Saturday will be noticeably humid while Sunday will will be a bit less so. Monday the humidity pushes off to the south and it looks less humid and pleasant most of next week with several chances for rain. Showers could fall Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

The extended outlooks from @NWSCPC have the average temperature for the area warmer than normal through May 26th. So, if you have not begun to plant your favorite tender flowers, all systems are go.

