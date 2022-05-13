Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati father is in mourning after his two kids were allegedly stabbed to death by their own mother in Lexington.

Darryl Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington.

According to police, on May 2, James stabbed her children to death at the Parkway Manor Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky. Police said after allegedly killing her kids, James stabbed herself.

WKYT, our sister station in Lexington, reports that neighbors called 911, prompting a police response.

“She was covered in blood with no pants with a pair of lacerations on her body,” according to police. “Upon contact, Mrs. James began to strike the officer and was subsequently placed in handcuffs. Witnesses on the scene with Mrs. James said that she had told them that she had killed her kids.”

Lexington police said neither of the children had a pulse by the time they arrived. Both of the kids had “was multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” police explained.

WKYT reports that James has been charged with their murders.

For years, Darryl says he has fought for custody of Deon and Skylar. Now, he must do what many parents say is a nightmare they never wish upon anyone - burying their children.

On Saturday at Veterans Park, Darryl, friends and family will hold a memorial fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park in North College Hill.

