Garth Brooks returns to Cincinnati for 2 night show

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Garth Brooks is returning to the Queen City on Friday for a two night show.

The Stadium Tour will take place Friday, May 13 at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium and Saturday, May 14.

These two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in five years.

This is the first time Garth is playing at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be the only tour stop in the Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia area.

Garth was originally supposed to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

