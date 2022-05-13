Contests
Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters

(Source: NCAA via MGN)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The NCAA seems to have inadvertently opened the door for boosters when it comes to college athletes cashing in on their fame. The NCAA is hoping to rein in booster-fueled organizations known as collectives. Part of the solution could be taking down the firewalls between athletic departments and athletes when it comes to name, image and likeness compensation. Jim Cavale is the CEO of INFLCR, a company that helps schools manage NIL programming and compliance. He says allowing boosters to have more involvement in NIL deals than schools makes no sense.

