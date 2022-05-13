‘Soft lockdown’ at several Kings Local Schools ends

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Kings Local School District announced on its Facebook page that a ‘soft lockdown’ at Kings Mills at Kings High School, Kings Junior High School, Kings Preschool and Kings Mills Elementary ended around 9:20 a.m.

The lockdown was put in place due to a large police presence in Kings Mills, according to the post.

A press release from the City of Mason Police Department says officers saw a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel on Kings Mills Road around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle headed east on Kings Mills and eventually crashed near Columbia and Kings Mills roads.

Mason police say the only person in the vehicle ran from the scene.

Officers located the 42-year-old man around 9:15 a.m. with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

All students were safe during the lockdown, the district said.

A ‘soft lockdown’ means no one in or out of the building including students and school buses pulled over on the side of the road while en route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.