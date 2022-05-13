Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Parkers Blue Ash Tavern site to be converted into daycare center, city officials say

The former site of Parkers Blue Ash Tavern was sold for $1.5 million and will be transformed...
The former site of Parkers Blue Ash Tavern was sold for $1.5 million and will be transformed into a day care and early childhood education center, officials with the city of Blue Ash said.(Courtesy of Parkers Blue Ash Tavern)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The site of the former Parkers Blue Ash Tavern, which closed two years ago as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being converted into a daycare center, according to Blue Ash officials.

A $1.5 million sale of the property at 4200 Cooper Road was finalized in March, according to Hamilton County Auditor property records.

Paul Kleier, planning and zoning administrator for the city of Blue Ash, said the property will be transformed into a daycare and early childhood education center operated by The Learning Experience.

According to its Linkedin page, the Deerfield Beach, Florida-based company operates over 300 company-owned and franchise centers across the country.

Kleier said the city hasn’t received any indication from the company as to when the center might open.

Parkers Blue Ash Tavern announced in April 2020 that it was permanently closing its doors.

“We will always value the relationships we’ve formed over the years and will forever cherish our times together with you, the Blue Ash community,” the restaurant said in a statement on its website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on I-275 near the Wards Corner exit, according to OSP dispatch.
1 dead in motorcycle crash near I-275
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
Kami Crawford (middle) and Ben Crawford (right) say the decision to let their 6-year-old son...
Family of 6-year-old who ran Flying Pig Marathon thankful for support, stressed by negativity
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway

Latest News

Mexican Street Corn Salad (Elote) - Gramma Debbie's Kitchen
How to make Mexican street corn salad from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
The 24/7 food pantry opened in Lower Price Hill Friday.
24/7 food pantry opens in Lower Price Hill
Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest Celebrates 10th Annual Event in 2020
Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest to feature 35+ restaurants, food trucks in May