Some current, former City of Cincinnati employees possibly impacted by data ‘incident’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A data “incident” could impact current and former City of Cincinnati employees and their dependents, Interim City Manager John Curp announced Friday.

On April 19, the City found a Request for Proposal (RFP) for dental and vision services that “inadvertently” included participant census data which was posted on the City’s procurement websites, according to Curp.

The RFP was posted on April 8 and taken down once it was discovered on the 19th, he explained.

The census files contained in the posted RFP included certain personal information and protected health information (“PHI”) of prior or current participants in the City’s dental and/or vision programs. This data included name, home address, demographics information, vision and/or dental insurance information, and in some cases, Social Security number, dental claims information, and date of birth. Credit card information, banking information, and medical information such as test results or treatment records, were NOT released.

The data “incident” did not impact AFSCME, FOP, or City employees who do not have dental and/or vision insurance through the City of Cincinnati, Curp stated.

The interim city manager said this was not a cybersecurity breach.

According to Curp, the City does not think any information was compromised or misused.

Letters are now being sent out to all current and former City employees who were impacted by the data “incident,” he said.

“Upon learning of this, the City immediately launched an investigation and has taken every step necessary to address the incident,” Curp said. “The City is committed to providing impacted individuals the resources to protect themselves and their dependents, including credit monitoring and identity theft services.”

The City of Cincinnati is reviewing its processes and policies for RFPs and sensitive information handling and is implementing additional training, he said.

