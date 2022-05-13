Suspect in 2006 Miami University rape case pleads guilty, prosecutor says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man arrested in connection with the 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student pleaded guilty to all charges, according to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Gmoser.

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to charges of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and gun specifications, the prosecutor’s office says.

Ailes was arrested in Connorsville, Ind., in December of 2021. DNA and forensic genealogy connected Ailes with the rape investigation of a Miami University student that had went unsolved for 16 years.

Ailes will be sentenced by Judge Spaeth on June 30, 2022, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A sketch of the suspect (left) was released in 2006. More than 15 years later, Lloyd Ailes, 58, was arrested in connection with the rape, a prosecutor says. (WXIX)

