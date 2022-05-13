Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect in 2006 Miami University rape case pleads guilty, prosecutor says

The alleged rape happened in 2006.
The alleged rape happened in 2006.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man arrested in connection with the 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student pleaded guilty to all charges, according to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Gmoser.

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to charges of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and gun specifications, the prosecutor’s office says.

Ailes was arrested in Connorsville, Ind., in December of 2021. DNA and forensic genealogy connected Ailes with the rape investigation of a Miami University student that had went unsolved for 16 years.

Ailes will be sentenced by Judge Spaeth on June 30, 2022, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A sketch of the suspect (left) was released in 2006. More than 15 years later, Lloyd Ailes, 58,...
A sketch of the suspect (left) was released in 2006. More than 15 years later, Lloyd Ailes, 58, was arrested in connection with the rape, a prosecutor says.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on I-275 near the Wards Corner exit, according to OSP dispatch.
1 dead in motorcycle crash near I-275
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
Donna Muthert
Babysitter found passed out with empty vodka bottle, 15-month-old unattended: court docs

Latest News

In his ruling on May 13, Judge Daniel T. Hogan wrote that the issues in Reynolds motion to...
Judge rejects Butler County Auditor’s request to dismiss criminal case
Pills
LIVE: Hamilton County Coroner, DEA discuss counterfeit pills in Cincinnati
LIVE: Hamilton County Coroner, DEA discuss counterfeit pills in Cincinnati
Tiffany is now recovering at Cincinnati Animal CARE.
Dog found with hair tie around muzzle recovering at Cincinnati animal shelter