Suspect in Green Township robbery, assault sentenced to prison

GREEN TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery and SWAT standoff in October was sentenced Thursday, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Morgan Bishop, 37, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and burglary.

The prosecutor’s office said that on October 3, 2021, Bishop gained entry into a Green Township residence by claiming car trouble. Bishop then attacked the victim, stole his car keys and fled in the vehicle.

Bishop was found later that night at Rest Inn on Central Parkway, according to Cincinnati police, who say he barricaded himself inside a room and refused to come out. A SWAT team responded and arrested Bishop without further incident.

Deters said, “I want to thank the Green Township Police Department, and my assistant prosecutors, for their work on this case. Bishop is a menace that – for the next 22 years – society does not have to fear.”

