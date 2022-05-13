Teen under arrest for firing shots in OTR, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a 14-year-old boy is under arrest for firing shots in Over the Rhine on April 27.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near 13th and Vine streets.

Captain Matthew Hammer says the teen is facing one charge of discharging a firearm on or near a public road or highway.

At the time of the incident, police said there were multiple shots fired but no reported victims.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect wearing all black with a black face mask. He fired his gun at an unknown target and then ran from the scene.

