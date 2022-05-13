Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warm weather with a few storms possible this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another great day with highs expected to reach the 80s for the fourth straight day. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 61. It will be good weather for outdoor events, although a tad humid.

Saturday will be mainly dry until the evening hours. Expect a few thunderstorms in the evening, mainly after 9pm. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be warm with scattered storms at times. Ahead of the cold front it will be warm and humid in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Storms become likely overnight Sunday with the chance for strong to severe storms.

Monday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will continue Monday morning and could be the strongest in the pre-dawn hours Monday. This is when storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, lightning.

Once the front passes we can expect dry weather Monday afternoon and Tuesday before more storms arrive midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened on I-275 near the Wards Corner exit, according to OSP dispatch.
1 dead in motorcycle crash near I-275
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Man, woman found in submerged vehicle in Cowan Lake identified
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway
Donna Muthert
Babysitter found passed out with empty vodka bottle, 15-month-old unattended: court docs

Latest News

We're looking at chances for scattered showers and storms on Saturday afternoon as well as...
Dry Friday, but storms chances arrive this weekend
logo
A Few Weekend Showers, But Not A Washout
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
The Heat Continues, Back To Mid 80′s Thursday
After “Finding Nemo,” everyone wanted a clownfish for their aquarium.
Warm Weather Through the Weekend but More Humid with Showers