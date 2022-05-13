Warm weather with a few storms possible this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another great day with highs expected to reach the 80s for the fourth straight day. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 61. It will be good weather for outdoor events, although a tad humid.

Saturday will be mainly dry until the evening hours. Expect a few thunderstorms in the evening, mainly after 9pm. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be warm with scattered storms at times. Ahead of the cold front it will be warm and humid in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Storms become likely overnight Sunday with the chance for strong to severe storms.

Monday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will continue Monday morning and could be the strongest in the pre-dawn hours Monday. This is when storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, lightning.

Once the front passes we can expect dry weather Monday afternoon and Tuesday before more storms arrive midweek.

