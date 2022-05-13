Contests
The Who set to perform TQL Stadium’s first concert

By Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Sunday, there will be a much busier scene here at TQL Stadium as thousands of people will pack the stands to see The Who perform live.

This will be the first concert at TQL Stadium and kicking off the performances is a Finneytown band called Safe Passage.

Singer and guitarist Walt Medlock says he was at The Who concert in 1979 when 11 people died.

“I knew what happened outside before I went in,” Medlock recalls. “Didn’t know I knew anybody at the time.”

Since that tragic concert in 1979, Medlock has performed at the P.E.M Memorial concert in Finneytown honoring the three Finneytown High School students who lost their lives that night.

“Once we raise the money, we give out scholarships for three people, three high school students at Finneytown in the name of the three students that we lost back in 79,” Medlock explains. “Steven Preston, Jackie Eckerly, and Karen Morrison.”

The concert this Sunday will expand on those three scholarships as The Who will be making a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial to create more scholarships in honor of the 11 people who died at the concert more than 40 years ago.

“It’s not just being able to see a band [The Who] that played at Woodstock and at Live Aid, but it’s a benefit to where your money will go to good use,” says Medlock.

Safe Passage will be the opening performance Sunday night and Medlock says he will be performing alongside other musicians that have also performed at the P-E-M Memorial concert.

“As soon as I was told that we were going to do this, my mind started immediately into like who’s going to play what? What kind of music are we going to do? How are we going to pull this off,” says Medlock.

Medlock adds that Sunday is more than simply a concert, but a benefit and a memorial hoping to spread love while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in 1979.

“The 11 families of the people that passed have all been invited and offered special seating,” he says.

Medlock says there are still tickets available to The Who concert this Sunday, which is set to kick off here at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

