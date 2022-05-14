Driver dies in Clermont County crash, trooper say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The driver of a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Tate Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Benjamin M. Rust, 24, was driving east on State Route 232 around 3:30 a.m. and failed to negotiate a curve causing the car to travel off the right side of the road and hit two trees.

Rust was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Troopers say that Rust was not wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and/or alcohol impairment are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

