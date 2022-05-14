A Few Weekend Showers, But Not A Washout

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday’s weather will be good for outdoor events, although a tad humid and mainly dry until the evening hours. Expect a few thunderstorms in the evening, mainly after 9pm. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be warm with scattered storms at times. Ahead of the cold front it will be warm and humid in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Storms become likely overnight Sunday with the chance for strong to severe storms.

Monday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will continue Monday morning and could be the strongest in the pre-dawn hours Monday. This is when storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, lightning.

Once the front passes we can expect dry weather Monday afternoon and Tuesday before more storms arrive midweek.

The extended outlooks from @NWSCPC have the average temperature for the area warmer than normal through May 28th. So, if you have not begun to plant your favorite tender flowers, all systems are go because we are done with frost until autumn.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.