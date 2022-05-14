Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown delayed due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium has been delayed due to impending weather.

Concertgoers are reportedly out of their seats and waiting in the stairwells at the stadium.

