Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown delayed due to weather
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium has been delayed due to impending weather.
Concertgoers are reportedly out of their seats and waiting in the stairwells at the stadium.
