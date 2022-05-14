Contests
Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown delayed due to weather

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium has been delayed due to impending weather.

Concertgoers are reportedly out of their seats and waiting in the stairwells at the stadium.

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.(WXIX)
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.(WXIX)
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.(WXIX)

